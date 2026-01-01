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    Pipe cleaning hose, DN 6, 20 m, 220 bar | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher premium pipe cleaning hose with metal connectors, featuring product specifications printed on the surface.

    Pipe cleaning hose, DN 6, 20 m, 220 bar

    Part number: 6.110-008.0

    The 20 m pipe cleaning hose is a highly flexible high pressure hose for pipe interior cleaning (threaded connection for nozzle R 1/8).