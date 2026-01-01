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    Pipe cleaning hose | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher high-pressure hose with connectors, set against a plain white background.

    Pipe cleaning hose

    Part number: 6.390-028.0

    The 20 m pipe cleaning hose is a highly flexible high pressure hose for pipe interior cleaning (threaded connection for nozzle R 1/8).
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