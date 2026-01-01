Pipe cleaning nozzle | Kärcher

Pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread, 30 mm diameter. Nozzle has different jet directions for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes. The three nozzle jets are tilted back at a 30° angle to allow the nozzle and hose to move freely through the pipe. Pipe cleaning nozzle with R 1/8" connection for connecting to pipe cleaning hose.

Three backward-facing jets ensure optimum propulsion Nozzle and pipe cleaning hose move automatically inside the pipe. Connection: 1/8" Compatible with pipe cleaning hoses. Outer diameter: 30 mm Suitable for pipes with an inner diameter from 40 mm.