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    Pipe cleaning nozzle | Kärcher

    Brass nozzle with threaded interior, rounded top, and small side holes, resting on a white surface.

    Pipe cleaning nozzle

    Part number: 5.763-020.0

    16 mm pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread. Various jet directions for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes.