10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Power nozzle 0°, 040 | Kärcher

    Silver Kärcher nozzle with engraved logo, cylindrical shape, smooth metallic finish, isolated on white background.

    Power nozzle 0°, 040

    Part number: 2.113-001.0

    High-pressure nozzle with powerful jet for extremely stubborn dirt.