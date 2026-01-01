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    Power Nozzle 0°, 045 | Kärcher

    Silver Kärcher nozzle with engraved logo, cylindrical shape, isolated on white background.

    Power Nozzle 0°, 045

    Part number: 2.884-534.0

    High-pressure nozzle with powerful jet for extremely stubborn dirt.
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