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    Power nozzle , 033 | Kärcher

    Silver Kärcher nozzle with engraved logo, cylindrical shape, smooth metallic finish, isolated on white background.

    Power nozzle , 033

    Part number: 2.113-063.0

    Fan jet nozzle for large-area coverage and stubborn dirt and stains.
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