10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Power nozzle 15°, 070 | Kärcher

    Silver Kärcher nozzle with engraved logo, cylindrical shape, smooth metallic finish, isolated on white background.

    Power nozzle 15°, 070

    Part number: 2.113-049.0

    Fan jet nozzle with 15° spray angle suitable for stubborn dirt.
    Make an enquiry