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    Power nozzle 25°, 035 | Kärcher

    Metal nozzle with engraved text, featuring a hexagonal end and cylindrical body, set against a white background.

    Power nozzle 25°, 035

    Part number: 2.885-255.0

    Flat stream for large area performance and stubborn dirt.
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