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    Power nozzle 25°, 038 | Kärcher

    Silver Kärcher nozzle with engraved logo, cylindrical shape, hole at one end, isolated on white background.

    Power nozzle 25°, 038

    Part number: 2.883-805.0

    Fan jet nozzle with 25° spray angle, suitable for large areas and removing stubborn dirt and stains.