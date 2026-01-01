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    Power nozzle 25°, 043 | Kärcher

    Metal nozzle with "Kärcher" engraved on the side, featuring a cylindrical shape and a central hole.

    Power nozzle 25°, 043

    Part number: 2.883-829.0

    Fan jet nozzle with 25° spray angle, suitable for large areas and removing stubborn dirt and stains.
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