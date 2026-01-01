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    Power Nozzle 25°, 052 | Kärcher

    Metal nozzle with "Kärcher" engraved on the side, featuring a cylindrical shape and a central hole.

    Power Nozzle 25°, 052

    Part number: 2.883-400.0

    Fan jet nozzle with 25° spray angle, suitable for large areas and removing stubborn dirt and stains.