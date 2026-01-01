PowerControl spray lance 027 | Kärcher

The ideal alternative for your high-pressure cleaner without servo control function: our PowerControl spray lance 027 with patented power nozzle contour for increasing the cleaning performance by up to 40 per cent has an infinitely variable and easy-to-operate pressure adjustment within direct reach of the user. This way you can precisely coordinate the cleaning performance and cleaning task during the application. Cleaning agent can be applied specifically via an integrated low pressure mode. In order to further optimise the result, it also supports spray level adjustment which ensures the appropriate working angle each time.