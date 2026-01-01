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    PowerControl spray lance 042 | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner lance with adjustable nozzle, shown on a white background.

    PowerControl spray lance 042

    Part number: 4.112-046.0

    Our PowerControl spray lance with nozzle size 042 makes possible the appropriate cleaning performance for each cleaning task. Infinitely variable and precise pressure adjustment directly within reach.
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