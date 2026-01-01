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    Practical kit with pneumatic tyres | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with red engine, black frame, and wheels, set on a white background.

    Practical kit with pneumatic tyres

    Part number: 2.637-820.0

    Practical kit with pneumatic tyres for HDS 1000 BE and HDS 1000 DE high-pressure cleaners. For improved manoeuvrability.