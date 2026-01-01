Premium Dust Mop Holder Lamello 60 cm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.999-152.0Sterilisable holder with squeegees (60 cm) and quick seal. For use with dust-binding disposable cloths during dry cleaning. Very easy to keep clean.
Programme
ADVANCED
Textile usage
Textiles Single-use
Working width (cm)
60
Material
PP
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.7
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
600 x 110
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas