Premium MF Cloth EU Ecolabel blue 40 x 40 cm 5 x | Kärcher

The Kärcher Premium MF Cloth EU Ecolabel combines sustainability with high cleaning performance and is certified with the EU Ecolabel. This label stands for environmentally friendly manufacturing with controlled emissions and reduced use of harmful substances. In addition, compliance with fair working conditions is ensured. The cloth was specially developed for manual surface cleaning for professional use. It is robust, durable and suitable for a wide variety of dirt types and surfaces. Even after numerous wash cycles, it retains its shape and colour, which increases its service lifetime and reduces costs.