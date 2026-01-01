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    Premium MF Cloth EU Ecolabel yellow 40 x 40 cm 5 x | Kärcher

    Yellow microfiber cloth with textured surface, neatly folded edges, against a white background.

    Premium MF Cloth EU Ecolabel yellow 40 x 40 cm 5 x

    Part number: 9.212-056.0

    • Microfibre cloth with EU Ecolabel made from 80% PET, 20% PA
    • 40 × 40 cm, 250 g/m²
    • Universal with excellent mechanics
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    ¹⁾
    Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.