Premium MF Cloth Pure blue 40 x 40 cm 5 x | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 9.212-048.0
Textile usage
Reusable textiles
Material
70% PE / 30% PA
Textile material
microfibre
Washing temperature (°C)
95
Washing recommendation (°C)
60
Wash cycles¹⁾
300
Quantity (Piece(s))
5
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg / g/m²)
0.1 / 130
Package weight (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
400 x 400
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas