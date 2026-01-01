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    Premium MF Cloth Pure red 40 x 40 cm 5 x | Kärcher

    Pink folded microfiber cloth on a white background.

    Premium MF Cloth Pure red 40 x 40 cm 5 x

    Part number: 9.212-046.0

    • Ultra microfibre 70% PE, 30% PA
    • 40 × 40 cm, 130 g/m²
    • Lint-free and residue-free cleaning
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    ¹⁾
    Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.