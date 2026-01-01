Premium MF Mop Loop blue Pocket 40 cm | Kärcher

Developed as a universal mop, the Premium MF Mop Loop blue Pocket 40 cm with loops in blue impresses with an even and closely arranged loop distribution for superb dirt pick-up capacity. The cloth is perfect for industry cleaning and in other areas with a high volume of dirt as well as on uneven floors. The polyester loops with a high microfibre content also assist cleaning close to the edge and pick up loose dirt from corners and edges. Thanks to the colour-coded system the mop cloth can be clearly assigned to a certain part to be cleaned and cross-contamination is effectively prevented. The Premium MF Mop Loop blue Pocket 40 cm is also suitable both for use in the flat mop system with double bucket trolley or single bucket trolley and press as well as for preconditioned applications. Pour 250 percent of the cleaning fleet of the dead weight over the mop cloth. A second step for dry wiping of the area is generally not necessary for both methods.