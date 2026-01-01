Premium MF Mop Loop red Strap Tape 40 cm | Kärcher

The red microfibre strap tape mop with loops was developed for use as an all-purpose mop for sanitary facilities. It impresses with its even and dense distribution of loops, which offer an outstanding dirt absorption capacity. In particular, the polyester loops with a high share of microfibres make it easier to clean right up to the edge and reliably remove loose dirt from corners and edges. Thanks to colour coding, it can be clearly assigned to the corresponding area to be cleaned, thus preventing cross-contamination. The microfibre loop mop is ideal for use with the preconditioning or spray method.