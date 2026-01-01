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    Premium MF Mop Loop red Strap Tape 40 cm | Kärcher

    Red Kärcher microfibre mop pads with textured surface, featuring product labels on the side.

    Premium MF Mop Loop red Strap Tape 40 cm

    Part number: 6.999-389.0

    • Hook-and-loop fastener
    • 100% PET
    • Universal for heavily soiled, textured and water-sensitive hard floors
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    ¹⁾
    Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.