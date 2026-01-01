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    Premium MF Mop Loop yellow Pocket 40 cm | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher mop head with dense fibres, shown from top and bottom views, against a white background.

    Premium MF Mop Loop yellow Pocket 40 cm

    Part number: 9.212-006.0

    • Bag holder
    • 100% PET
    • Universal for heavily soiled, textured and water-sensitive hard floors
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