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    Premium MF Mop Safe blue Flaps EU Ecolabel 40 cm | Kärcher

    Kärcher blue microfibre mop pad with colour-coded tags on a white backing.

    Premium MF Mop Safe blue Flaps EU Ecolabel 40 cm

    Part number: 6.999-099.0

    • Flap holder
    • 50% PET, 20% PA, 30% PP, EU Ecolabel
    • Specially for safety tiles
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    ¹⁾
    Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.