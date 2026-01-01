Premium MF Mop Safe blue Flaps EU Ecolabel 40 cm | Kärcher

The abrasive microfibre mop has short, fine fibres, as well as abrasive strips made of polyamide fibres and robust polypropylene bristles. It is perfect for removing stubborn dirt when deep cleaning smooth and slightly structured, water-resistant floors. Thanks to a clever flap, any skin contact by the cleaning personnel with the mop cloths during or after cleaning is avoided. In addition, the cloth has a total of 4 loops in the colours blue, red, yellow and green. With this colour-coded system the cloth can be clearly assigned to a certain part to be cleaned and cross-contamination is effectively prevented – the loops that are not required are simply cut off. The microfibre mop is perfect for use in the flat mop system with double bucket trolley or single bucket trolley and press from Kärcher.