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    Premium MF Mop Safe blue Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm | Kärcher

    Blue microfibre mop pad with coloured tags, laid flat on a white background.

    Premium MF Mop Safe blue Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm

    Part number: 6.999-381.0

    • Bag holder
    • 50% PP, 40% PET, 10% PA, EU Ecolabel
    • Specially for safety tiles
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