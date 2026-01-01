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    Premium MF Mop Safe red Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm | Kärcher

    Two rectangular red and blue microfibre mop pads, one showing coloured tags on the reverse side.

    Premium MF Mop Safe red Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm

    Part number: 9.212-060.0

    • Bag holder
    • 50% PP, 40% PET, 10% PA, EU Ecolabel
    • Specially for safety tiles
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