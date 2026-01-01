10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Premium MF Mop Shine Strap Tape 30 cm 5 x | Kärcher

    Two grey rectangular microfiber cloths, one partially overlapping the other, on a white background.

    Premium MF Mop Shine Strap Tape 30 cm 5 x

    Part number: 6.999-378.0

    • Ultra microfibre mop specially designed for glass, made from 80% PET and 20% PA, with hook-and-loop fastening
    • 30 cm
    • Smooth and shiny surfaces, lint-free and residue-free cleaning
    Make an enquiry
    ¹⁾
    Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.