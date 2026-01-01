Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Flaps EU Ecolabel 40 cm | Kärcher

Effective, simple and contactless: The microfibre mop with short-pile loops impresses with a clever fixing using practical flaps – for hygienic and efficient cleaning processes. As a result, skin contact is avoided during and after cleaning. The fine short fibres enable excellent moisture and dirt pick-up thanks to superb frictional properties and ensure a reliable cleaning performance. The 40 centimetre wide mop cover is perfect for the deep cleaning of smooth, slightly structured and water-resistant floors. The microfibre mop can also be used with the Kärcher double or single bucket cart and the press. In order to avoid cross-contamination, the colour coding enables a clear allocation of the mop to the corresponding part to be cleaned. Suitable for mop holders with 40 centimetre flaps. .