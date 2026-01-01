Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm | Kärcher

Thanks to fine microfibres with impressive dust intake, dirt pick-up and moisture absorption with one-step wiping on smooth and slightly structured floors: The microfibre mop, short fibres, from Kärcher. The well-balanced sliding properties of the cloth allow effortless working and therefore make possible longer, fatigue-free applications. The mop has sewn corners and a total of 4 loops in the colours blue, red, yellow and green. With this colour-coded system the cloth can be clearly assigned to a certain part to be cleaned and cross-contamination is effectively prevented – the loops that are not required are simply cut off. The cloth is suitable both for use in the flat mop system with double bucket trolley or single bucket trolley and press as well as for preconditioned applications. Pour 180 percent of the cleaning fleet of the dead weight over the mop cloth. A second step for dry wiping of the area is generally not necessary for both methods.