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    Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Strap Tape EU Ecolabel 30 cm | Kärcher

    Two blue Kärcher microfiber cloths, one folded, showing labels and stitching details.

    Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Strap Tape EU Ecolabel 30 cm

    Part number: 9.212-086.0

    Microfibre flat mop, highly absorbent, with strap tape system support.
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    Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.