Premium Mop Holder Pocket SafeClip 40 cm | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.999-144.0
Programme
STANDARD
Textile attachment
Pockets
Working width (cm)
40
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
400 x 110
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas