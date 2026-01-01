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    Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape 30 cm | Kärcher

    Two grey cleaning tool heads with teal connectors and circular teal buttons, viewed from above.

    Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape 30 cm

    Part number: 6.999-350.0

    Holder with strape tape system, cloth clips, block system for 30 cm mop covers with strap tape fastener and 360° rotating, movable joint for convenience in your cleaning tasks.
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