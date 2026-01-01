Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape 30 cm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.999-350.0Holder with strape tape system, cloth clips, block system for 30 cm mop covers with strap tape fastener and 360° rotating, movable joint for convenience in your cleaning tasks.
Programme
ADVANCED
Material
PP
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.2
Package weight (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
300 x 95
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
300 x 95 x 1600
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas