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    Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape 40 cm | Kärcher

    Two grey mop heads with turquoise attachments, featuring circular turquoise buttons on each corner.

    Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape 40 cm

    Part number: 6.999-272.0

    • Hook-and-loop fastener holder with block system
    • Simple hook-and-loop attachment
    • Spraying method and pre-conditioning method
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