Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape 60 cm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.999-321.0Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape 60 cm for use with a suitable pad sole and Kärcher dust-binding cloths. With practical strap tape strips for attaching the 60 cm pad sole.
Programme
STANDARD
Working width (cm)
60
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.4
Package weight (kg)
0.4
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
600 x 95
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
600 x 95 x 160
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas