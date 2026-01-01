10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Premium Mop Kit Flex ErgoHandle 40 cm | Kärcher

    Grey mop head with turquoise pads and a matching telescopic handle, set against a white background.

    Premium Mop Kit Flex ErgoHandle 40 cm

    Part number: 9.212-019.0

    • Mop system Uni system holder, patented and joint-friendly holder
    • Easy to attach and secure release
    • Highly ergonomic and height-adjustable aluminium handle
    Make an enquiry