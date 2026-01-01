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    Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip 40 cm | Kärcher

    Kärcher mop head with turquoise accents, detachable handle, and wall mount bracket on white background.

    Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip 40 cm

    Part number: 5.999-024.0

    • Mop system bag holder with clip and block system
    • Easy to attach and secure release
    • Ergonomic, height-adjustable, non-slip aluminium handle, mop holder clip
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