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    Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip 40 cm | Kärcher

    Kärcher mop head with turquoise accents, detachable handle, and wall mount bracket on a white background.

    Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip 40 cm

    Part number: 6.999-145.0

    • Mop system bag holder with clip and block system
    • Easy to attach and secure release
    • Lightweight, traditional aluminium handle, mop holder clip
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