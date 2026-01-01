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    Premium Mop Kit Strap Tape ErgoHandle 40 cm | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher mop head with turquoise accents and a detachable handle, shown from top and side views.

    Premium Mop Kit Strap Tape ErgoHandle 40 cm

    Part number: 9.212-013.0

    • Mop system hook-and-loop fastener holder, patented and joint-friendly holder
    • Simple hook-and-loop attachment
    • Highly ergonomic and height-adjustable aluminium handle
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