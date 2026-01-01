Premium Mop Kit Strap Tape OneJet 40 cm | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.999-332.0
Programme
ADVANCED
Working width (cm)
40
Textile attachment
Hook&Loop
Handle type
Fix
Handle length (mm)
1550
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
1.2
Package weight (kg)
2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
400 x 95
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
400 x 95 x 1550
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Application areas