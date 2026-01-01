Premium Mop Kit Strap Tape OneJet 40 cm | Kärcher

Ideal for moist and wet cleaning and for spreading disinfectants for targeted floor disinfection: The spray mop system with strap tape faster for use with disposable textiles or washable mops. The cleaning solution or disinfectant are sprayed onto the floor directly in front of the mop, which makes possible rapid needs-based cleaning or disinfection of small surfaces. Colour-coded bottles ensure that hygiene requirements are met. Set including a yellow-coded 0.66-litre bottle.