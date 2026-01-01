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    Premium Mop Kit Strap Tape TriJet 40 cm | Kärcher

    Grey and turquoise flat mop with a rectangular base and striped cleaning pad, set against a white background.

    Premium Mop Kit Strap Tape TriJet 40 cm

    Part number: 9.212-033.0

    • Spray mop system hook-and-loop fastener holder, integrated 500 ml tank
    • Easy hook-and-loop fastener, joint-friendly and rotatable handles
    • 1 × Soft Striat mop
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