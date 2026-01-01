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    Premium Scraper Safe Grip MultiLink 10 x 23 cm | Kärcher

    Grey and teal Kärcher scraper with a wide blade, featuring caution text on the blade.

    Premium Scraper Safe Grip MultiLink 10 x 23 cm

    Part number: 6.999-126.0

    Small scraper made of metal from Kärcher. With blade, protective cover and short handle. Replacement blades available, suitable for use with aluminium telescopic handle.