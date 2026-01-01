Premium Single Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 25 L | Kärcher

Robust, lightweight and corrosion-free: Our cart is made entirely of Polypropylene and impresses with high-quality materials and equipment features. There is also the user-friendly mop press, 80 mm wheels, bumpers, as well as a 25-litre bucket in blue. The sliding handle at the side enables particularly simple handling of the single mobile bucket – also in confined spaces.

Lightweight and robust One-piece base frame for low weight and maximum robustness. Ergonomic side handle For simple handling in confined spaces. Facilitates rinsing and swivelling processes. High compatibility Compatible with common tab and pocket systems. Environmentally friendly Made entirely from Polypropylene and is therefore fully recyclable.