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    Premium Telescopic Handle 97-184 cm D 23 mm | Kärcher

    Telescopic pole with turquoise grips, extended vertically against a white background.

    Premium Telescopic Handle 97-184 cm D 23 mm

    Part number: 6.999-111.0

    • Height-adjustable aluminium handle, ergonomic, non-slip handles and knob
    • 97–184 cm, 23 mm diameter