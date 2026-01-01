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    PressurePro Active Cleaner, acidic RM 25 | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 25 container filled with red liquid, featuring a label with product details and images, set against a white background.

    PressurePro Active Cleaner, acidic RM 25

    Part number: 6.295-113.0

    Acidic high-pressure primary cleaner for sanitary areas and the food industry. Removes limescale, rust, beer stone and milk stone deposits as well as grease and albumen stains.
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