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    PressurePro Active Cleaner, acidic RM 25 | Kärcher

    Blue Kärcher RM 25 barrel with label, standing upright on a white background.

    PressurePro Active Cleaner, acidic RM 25

    Part number: 6.295-421.0

    Acidic high-pressure primary cleaner for sanitary areas and the food industry. Removes limescale, rust, beer stone and milk stone deposits as well as grease and albumen stains.
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