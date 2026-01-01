PressurePro Active Cleaner, acidic RM 25 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-420.0Acidic high-pressure primary cleaner for sanitary areas and the food industry. Removes limescale, rust, beer stone and milk stone deposits as well as grease and albumen stains.
Packaging size (l)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
Weight (kg)
21.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
22.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
260 x 230 x 430
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas