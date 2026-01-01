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    PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81 | Kärcher

    Large yellow liquid container with metal cage, red cap on top, and Kärcher label on the side.

    PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81

    Part number: 6.295-559.0

    High-pressure cleaning concentrate with a powerful and gentle cleaning action for removing stubborn oil, grease and mineral contamination. Suitable for cleaning vehicles, tarpaulins and engines. NTA-free.