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    PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81 | Kärcher

    Blue Kärcher drum with a label detailing product information and images, including a cleaning scene.

    PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81

    Part number: 6.295-558.0

    High-pressure cleaning concentrate with a powerful and gentle cleaning action for removing stubborn oil, grease and mineral contamination. Suitable for cleaning vehicles, tarpaulins and engines. NTA-free.
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