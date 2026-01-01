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    PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81 eco!efficiency | Kärcher

    Yellow container of Kärcher RM 81 cleaning agent with label detailing usage instructions and safety information.

    PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81 eco!efficiency

    Part number: 6.295-644.0

    Universal high-pressure cleaning concentrate for removing stubborn oil, grease and mineral contamination. With the eco!efficiency formulation, it is especially economical, effective and environmentally friendly.