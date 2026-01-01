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    PressurePro Active Cleaner, neutral RM 55 | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 55 detergent container with green liquid, white cap, and product label detailing usage instructions.

    PressurePro Active Cleaner, neutral RM 55

    Part number: 6.295-411.0

    Universal active cleaner for high-pressure cleaners for removal of grease, oil, dirt caused by emissions and insect residue on façades and delicate surfaces.